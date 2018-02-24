‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell: Watch The Heartbreaking Moment She Admits To Wanting To Kill Herself

So devastating. We’re getting a video peak of ‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell’s breakdown where she had to immediately head to treatment for suicidal thoughts.

It was so painful to fans to hear from Catelynn Lowell via Twitter that she had thought about all sorts of ways to kill herself before checking into an Arizona rehab facility in Nov. of 2017. Now Teen Mom viewers can see the actual breakdown happen in an absolutely heartbreaking clip from the upcoming episode on Feb. 26. She’s seen being driven to the airport by her husband Tyler Baltierra, 26, while on the phone with his mom Kim in tears. When her mother-in-law asks her why she is going to fly off to get treatment, Catelynn responds, “I contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today,” through her sobs.

“You’re a great mother and a great wife. We’re going to be praying for you every day,” Kim tells her reassuringly. Catelynn claims that she’s going away for at least 30 days, but we all know she left treatment early in Dec. of 2017, only to return shortly thereafter to complete her program. Kim says she’s happy that Catelynn is getting help, telling her in a supportive voice “You got this.”

The episode is going to be absolutely devastating for fans of Catelynn and Tyler, as we’re likely going to learn that she suffered a miscarriage and that’s what triggered her breakdown. The couple had been celebrating her pregnancy in the last few episodes, but in another promo for the upcoming show we saw them in tears with Tyler admitting, “I really wanted that baby.”

Poor Catelynn has really struggled since she revealed to fans in a Nov. 17 tweet that “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment.” She even showed her three-year-old daughter Novalee‘s brown stuffed pony in an Instagram post with the caption,” Well Nova buddy is coming with me… and I’m gonna hold it close to my heart the whole time.” In the video from the upcoming episode, the stuffed animal is right there with her.

Catelynn is still in an Arizona treatment facility after checking back in for a third time in mid-January. On this trip she’s doing a six week stint and Tyler updated fans on Feb. 16 that he’d just finished up a Family Week program alongside his wife. “Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” he captioned a pic of the couple together again while showering her with more words of love and encouragement.

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in for this Teen Mom episode on Monday?