Virginia Woman Mauled To Death By Pitbulls: Autopsy Confirms Beloved Pets, Not Foul Play, As Cause

The autopsy report of Bethany Stephens, 22, the Virginia woman who made headlines after her two pitbulls were suspected of attacking and killing her, has been released and it sadly confirms what was known by police all along. Goochland Sheriff’s Office released the medical examiner’s conclusions that the young woman, who went out for a walk with her dogs on Dec. 13, died from “trauma due to mauling by animals,” according to People. The official ruling says that Bethany “was not raped and this was not a homicide,” which caused them to close the investigation.

After Bethany’s body was found and news hit about the terrible incident, there was some speculation that her beloved dogs were not the cause since they were so close, but the autopsy proved otherwise. “She had defensive wounds on her hands and arms from trying to keep the dogs away from her,” the police report read. “It appeared the first traumatic injury was to the face and throat. Most likely Stephens was taken to the ground, lost consciousness and then mauled to death. There were no strangulation marks, but there were puncture wounds to the skull in keeping with animal bites.” According to the report, Bethany had no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

Sheriff Jim Agnew is the official who closed the investigation and spoke out about how he hopes their findings will help Bethany’s family get some closure. “The medical examiner’s report substantiated what we observed,” Agnew said to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I hope that the family can get some peace now. There are going to be those who aren’t going to believe and pick apart all the things that we’ve done, and that’s their prerogative, but unless somebody steps forward with some really strong evidence, we’ve closed this.”

Bethany had moved out of her parents’ house, where the dogs lived, shortly before the attack and she would return every day to take the dogs for a walk. Police have stated that the living change may have caused stress to the dogs which could have led them to getting vicious. They were both standing and guarding Bethany’s body after the attack and it took hours for police to get passed them.

