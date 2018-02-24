Is Pregnant Amber Portwood Engaged? She Sparks Rumors With New Diamond Ring Pic

Amber Portwood took to Instagram to post a photo while on her way to the doctor and she showed off an interesting diamond ring. See it here!

Amber Portwood, 27, is pregnant and may be engaged too! The Teen Mom OG star caused some serious speculation that she may be walking down the aisle soon after posting an Instagram photo of herself that included a diamond ring on THAT finger! “Heading to my doctor for a check up! Can’t wait to share my little bundle of joy with you all🤗 sending love always💖,” the caption for the photo, which shows a close up of the reality star with her hand on her stomach, read. Amber’s been dating her baby daddy Andrew Glennon and their relationship has seemed to be going really well so it wouldn’t be too surprising if they decided to tie the knot before their baby arrives!

Although nothing’s been confirmed by Amber about the engagement rumors, the soon-to-be mom-of-two has been open about her life both on the show and on her social media. After a rough break up with her ex Matt Baier, 46, and a difficult time with a history of alcohol issues and depression, it’s good to see Amber now living it up and enjoying her days with her new life and her daughter with ex Gary Shirley, Leah, 9.

Despite Amber’s newfound happiness, her parenting skills are often criticized on social media and she recently made headlines for calling out some of her haters. “Some of you are absolutely horrible people!,” she said in an angry tweet last month. “I was in boot camp for 3 weeks during leahs summer break making more money than some of you s**t talkers dream of!! My kid has college funds because of me!” We continue to wish Amber well and can’t wait to find out if she will indeed be taking on the new role of a wife soon!

