Younes Bendjima Takes ‘The Woman Of My Life’ On Vacation & Its Not Kourtney Kardashian

Younes Bendjima, 24, has more than one lady in his life. But, before you start to panic, there’s nothing to worry about. Kourtney Kardashian’s beau took his mother to Morocco on Feb. 22, and we can’t think of a sweeter gesture. “Brought the woman of my life on vacation. She gave me life, so the least I can do is to make her happy and take care of her. Tell your parents you love them, they are one of a kind,” Younes captioned a pic posted to Snapchat. So cute, right? Now, we know why Kourt has fallen so head over heels in love with him. The man is thoughtful!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Younes has taken one of his special ladies on vacation. Back in August 2017, Kourtney and her model man jetted off to the beaches of Egypt. The couple took a visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza, and enjoyed some much needed sunbathing. Can we say goals? But, their exotic adventures don’t end there! The adorable couple have also taken trips to St. Tropez, and recently Punta Mita, Mexico on Jan. 22. It’s clear they are very serious about each other, in fact, Kourt is even thinking of freezing her eggs.

As we previously reported, Kourtney shared on a new trailer for KUWTK, that she is considering having a fourth child. The mom of three (Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick) explained to her sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, that if she’s if she’s “in love and the person wants a kid” she would be willing to make that happen. It’s obvious she’s referencing Younes, and we couldn’t be happier. We can’t wait to see what’s next for them.

