Sebastian Bear-McClard: 5 Things To Know About Emily Ratajkowski’s New Husband 

Congrats are in order for Emily Ratajkowski and her new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard! Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Well it’s official, Sebastian Bear-McClard is the luckiest man alive! The producer married his love Emily Ratajkowski, 26, of only a few weeks on Feb. 23. The surprise ceremony took place at a New York City courthouse, and boy did it catch us off guard. And, the best part of all is that Emily didn’t even wear white. The Gone Girl actress instead wore a mustard pantsuit, and her hubby wore a sky blue ensemble. We couldn’t be happier for the newlyweds, and before you send flowers, learn a little bit more about Sebastian here!

Sebastian is a producer and actor. He is known for his roles in the films Broken Flower and Heaven Knows What. Recently, Sebastian produced the American crime film, Good Time. The movie follows a bank robber on the run with his disabled brother. Good Time was released in May 2017 and brought in $3.2 million at the box office. It also got a score of 92% on rottentomatoes.com. Nice, right? He’s friends with Robert Pattinson. Robert starred in his film Good Time as the bank robber. Since it’s release, the two have spent a lot of time together. Sebastian frequently posts photos of Robert on his Instagram accounts. Bromance goals! Sebastian is a dog lover. He posts a lot of adorable pups on his social media accounts. Now, we know why Emily fell in love with him as she is an animal lover too. Emily even brought her cute pug to their NYC ceremony. The Fat Jewish attended his wedding. In addition to Emily’s pug, The Fat Jewish attended the wedding. We wonder if he served as a witness?! Sebastian is in to art. His Instagram page is filled with psychedelic art and interesting photography. He’s certainly a free spirit. But, that’s not surprising considering he married Emily so quickly. Congrats again to the happy couple!

HollywoodLifers, congratulate Emily and Sebastian in the comment section below!