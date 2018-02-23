What’s New On Netflix In March 2018? ‘Cruel Intentions’ & More — Full List

Brace yourselves, because March is bringing a whole new set of TV shows and movies to Netflix. From ‘Cruel Intentions’ to new ‘Jessica Jones,’ here’s the full list of titles!

When March 1 arrives, over a dozen new movies and TV shows will be available to stream on Netflix. Notably, Cruel Intentions and the movie’s two sequels will now be featured on Netflix. The cult classic is gearing up for its 20th anniversary in 2019, and it’s still as beloved as ever. The hilarious Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg’s comedy Adventureland, and the Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio reunion movie Revolutionary Road will also be available. So, basically, you’re not leaving your house the first weekend in March.

Netflix will also be releasing a slew of original content. The highly-anticipated second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones will debut March 8. The first season was released over two years ago, so this has been a long time coming. The second season of Drew Barrymore’s zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet will hit Netflix on March 23. The second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events bows March 30. Check out the full list of TV shows and movies below!

March 1:

300

21 Thunder: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

March 2:

B: The Beginning: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Flint Town: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Les Affamés – (Netflix Original)

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja – (Netflix Original)

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial – (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 – (Netflix Original)

March 4:

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale – (Netflix Original)

March 5:

F The Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

March 6:

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream – (Netflix Original)

March 7:

Aftershock

March 8:

Bad Guys: Vile City – Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Ladies First – (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Jessica Jones – Season 2 – (Netflix Original)

March 9:

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Collateral: Limited Series – (Netflix Original)

Love: Season 3 – (Netflix Original)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai – (Netflix Original)

Nailed It: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

The Outsider – (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)

March 10:

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

March 12:

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

March 13:

Children of the Whales: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Ricky Gervais: Humanity – (Netflix Original)

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout – (Netflix Original)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 – (Netflix Original)

March 15:

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

March 16:

Benji – (Netflix Original)

Edha: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

On My Block: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 – (Netflix Original)

Take Your Pills – (Netflix Original)

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter – (Netflix Original)

Wild Wild Country: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

March 19:

In Search of Fellini

March 20:

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)

March 21:

Conor McGregor: Notorious

March 23:

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)

Game Over, Man! – (Netflix Original)

Layla M. – (Netflix Original)

Requiem: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Roxanne Roxanne – (Netflix Original)

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)

SWORDGAI The Animated: Part 1 – (Netflix Original)

The Mechanism: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)

March 24:

Red Trees

March 27:

Men on a Mission: 2018

March 28:

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

March 30:

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)

First Match – (Netflix Original)

Happy Anniversary – (Netflix Original)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Selección natural – (Netflix Original)

The Titan – (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 – (Netflix Original)

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)

March 31:

Let Me In

