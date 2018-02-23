What’s New On Netflix In March 2018? ‘Cruel Intentions’ & More — Full List
Brace yourselves, because March is bringing a whole new set of TV shows and movies to Netflix. From ‘Cruel Intentions’ to new ‘Jessica Jones,’ here’s the full list of titles!
When March 1 arrives, over a dozen new movies and TV shows will be available to stream on Netflix. Notably, Cruel Intentions and the movie’s two sequels will now be featured on Netflix. The cult classic is gearing up for its 20th anniversary in 2019, and it’s still as beloved as ever. The hilarious Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg’s comedy Adventureland, and the Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio reunion movie Revolutionary Road will also be available. So, basically, you’re not leaving your house the first weekend in March.
Netflix will also be releasing a slew of original content. The highly-anticipated second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones will debut March 8. The first season was released over two years ago, so this has been a long time coming. The second season of Drew Barrymore’s zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet will hit Netflix on March 23. The second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events bows March 30. Check out the full list of TV shows and movies below!
March 1:
300
21 Thunder: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
March 2:
B: The Beginning: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Flint Town: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Les Affamés – (Netflix Original)
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja – (Netflix Original)
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial – (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 – (Netflix Original)
March 4:
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale – (Netflix Original)
March 5:
F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
March 6:
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream – (Netflix Original)
March 7:
Aftershock
March 8:
Bad Guys: Vile City – Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Ladies First – (Netflix Original)
Marvel’s Jessica Jones – Season 2 – (Netflix Original)
March 9:
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Collateral: Limited Series – (Netflix Original)
Love: Season 3 – (Netflix Original)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai – (Netflix Original)
Nailed It: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
The Outsider – (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)
March 10:
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
March 12:
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
March 13:
Children of the Whales: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Ricky Gervais: Humanity – (Netflix Original)
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout – (Netflix Original)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 – (Netflix Original)
March 15:
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
March 16:
Benji – (Netflix Original)
Edha: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
On My Block: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 – (Netflix Original)
Take Your Pills – (Netflix Original)
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter – (Netflix Original)
Wild Wild Country: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
March 19:
In Search of Fellini
March 20:
100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)
March 21:
Conor McGregor: Notorious
March 23:
Alexa & Katie: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)
Game Over, Man! – (Netflix Original)
Layla M. – (Netflix Original)
Requiem: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Roxanne Roxanne – (Netflix Original)
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)
SWORDGAI The Animated: Part 1 – (Netflix Original)
The Mechanism: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)
March 24:
Red Trees
March 27:
Men on a Mission: 2018
March 28:
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
March 30:
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 – (Netflix Original)
First Match – (Netflix Original)
Happy Anniversary – (Netflix Original)
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Selección natural – (Netflix Original)
The Titan – (Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 – (Netflix Original)
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 – (Netflix Original)
March 31:
Let Me In
