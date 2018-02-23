Tyra Banks Proves She Hasn’t Aged A Day In 18 Years With ‘Coyote Ugly’ Throwback You Have To See

Tyra Banks posted a ‘Coyote Ugly’ throwback photo that proves she’s defied the ageing process completely! Check out the incredible side-by-side photo here!

Can you believe these pics were taken 18 years apart?! Tyra Banks, 44, proved that she doesn’t look a day over 26 after posting an incredible #TBT pic from her performance in Coyote Ugly. Next to the pic from 2000, she also added a photo of herself in 2018 — and it appears that no time has passed between the two pics at all. Seriously, Tyra looks almost identical to what she looked like 18 years ago! In addition to the side-by-side photo that you definitely need to see to believe, Tyra also added the caption, “Boom,” which totally makes sense because she definitely dropped the mic with this pic. While you wonder how Tyra manages to keep looking so youthful, check out the Coyote Ugly throwback that Tyra posted below, and see how eternal Tyra’s look are!

We reported earlier how Tyra recently brought a few models to tears! After Tyra told the contestants on America’s Next Top Model that they’d have to pose naked, tears started welling up in some of their eyes. However, she then went on to reveal that they’d actually be wearing clothes after all. Much to their relief, she admitted, “But, it’s not naked. It’s no makeup!”

Back in Nov. 2017, Tyra transformed into a sexy tiger for a new photo shoot with PAPER magazine. In a gold, jeweled bodysuit, the supermodel was extensively covered in body makeup to completely nail down her tiger appearance. Click here to see pics of celebs who might as well be vampires considering the fact they never seem to age!

