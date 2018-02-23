Tristan Thompson Is ‘Annoyed’ Lamar Odom’s Still ‘Hung Up’ On Pregnant Khloe Kardashian

We’re hearing that Khloe Kardashian’s fella Tristan Thompson is pretty irate over Lamar Odom still acting like he’s waiting for her to come back. Details!

Although Lamar Odom, 38, and Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, romance has been over for quite a while now, we’re hearing that someone in the reality star’s life isn’t convinced the former NBA star has moved on! According to our insiders, the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, is frustrated with Lamar’s behavior. “Tristan Thompson is annoyed Lamar Odom seems to be still hung up on Khloe,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan wishes Lamar would stop talking about Khloe because they have been over for a long time.”

The source went on to add that it isn’t just Tristan that’s steamed over Lamar apparently refusing to move on. Khloe is also struggling to deal with her ex’s behavior. “Even Khloe feels like it is time for Lamar to move on and leave what they had in the past,” the source said. “Khloe gets uncomfortable every time Lamar does an interview and comments on Khloe’s life.” See more photos of Tristan and Khloe together right here!

On Feb. 22, Lamar visited Access Hollywood where he shared some sweet words for Khloe. “To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person. I was really happy for her,” he said in an interview that airs Feb. 26. “If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby,” he shared, then added, “That will be a spoiled *ss baby.”

However, back in Jan., Lamar went on BET’s Mancave where he opened up about his relationship with KoKo ending. “I understand when it’s over, it’s over,” he said. “When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I can see that.” Yikes! Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian, 36, decided to clap back at this “second or third NBA player” line with this incredible tweet: “Or second or third brothel.” Wow! This is clearly a reference to the onetime pro baller being discovered unconscious in a Nevada brothel in 2015. Let’s hope Lamar can really move on!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Lamar still hung up on Khloe or no? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!