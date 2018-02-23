Tamar Braxton is opening up about how hard she’s working to raise her four-year-old son Logan into a strong man one day. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE video clip

Tamar Braxton, 40, is moving forward with her divorce from Vincent Herbert, 45, but she’s also doing everything possible to raise their 4-year-old son Logan to be a strong and smart man one day despite the collapse of her marriage. The singer is the latest subject of TV ONE’s Uncensored and her episode airs this Sun. Feb. 25. In advance, HollywoodLife.com got an EXCLUSIVE clip where Tamar boldly opens up about the bond she has with her “miracle baby.” In a confessional she tells the camera, “I realize my responsibility is not just to be his mother. It is to be his mother who is raising the most amazing black man that I can possibly have control over. And that is just making sure that his education is very important and that he’s morally responsible and that he’s sure of himself. That he can do anything he wants to do but he definitely knows the struggles of a black man in America” she powerfully states.

Tamar continues, “And a lot of people don’t want to talk about it and it’s hard for even me to talk about it too. But it definitely exists and I’m not getting ready to sit back and not make him aware. My son will be aware. And he will be ready. That’s my responsibility and my job.” Wow, that’s pretty powerful stuff for a preschooler to take in.

On a lighter note, the Braxton Family Values star says that while her son might be Vince’s mini-me in the looks department, his personality comes straight from the singer and her own mother. “He looks just like his father but he acts just like me and my mother. He’s very outspoken, very sure, very funny. He’s the greatest,” she gushes. Tamar and her mom Evelyn even reveal that little Logan is already a pro in the kitchen and has mastered the recipe for his grandma’s home-baked biscuits!

Tamar doesn’t mention Vince by name once in the clip, stressing that her life now is all about herself and her son. “I live my life for me. But since Logan, I live my life for us. Because I have to make sure I’m happy, to be the best person for him. Me being a good example of a woman means the world to me,” she revealed. See pics of Tamar and her family, here.

Earlier on Feb. 23, Tamar said that her split from Vince is the real deal but that they are working together to co-parent their son. She told the ladies of The View that she and Vince are in “extensive counseling” and that “I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son and just to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving, secure household that we can. That’s why we don’t live together.” Yikes! Well, if its healthier for Logan to not have his parents under the same roof, then all the power to the couple for putting his needs first.

