T.I. & Tiny Bonding Over Quavo & Bernice Burgos’ Relationship: It’s Making Them A Stronger Couple

With Bernice Burgos reportedly dating Quavo, we’re hearing Tiny and T.I. are better than ever! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

There’s no argument that T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, have had their ups and downs. But with one serious bump in their marriage, the rapper’s one-time reported side-chick Bernice Burgos, 37, now supposedly seeing Migos member Quavo, 26, our insiders say their relationship is on much firmer footing! “Talking about Bernice hooking up with Quavo has actually brought T.I. and Tiny closer together as a couple,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Just knowing that Bernice is out with Quavo has allowed Tiny to feel more secure with T.I.” Head here to loads more photos of Tiny and T.I. being adorable.

The insider went on to add that Bernice with another man has given Tip and Tiny some much-needed perspective on their relationship. “Things are easier today with T.I. and Tiny. They have worked out a lot of their trust issues and seeing Bernice with someone new reinforces Tiny’s faith that everyone has moved on which makes both T.I. and Tiny feel better. T.I. has been really good to Tiny lately and they have actually been able to laugh at Quavo getting mixed up with a shady character like Bernice.” Now that’s some amazing bonding!

As we previously reported, when Tiny learned that Bernice was chasing another rapper she wasn’t exactly shocked. However, she is concerned for Quavo. “Tiny is not surprised that Bernice is after another rapper,” a source close EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Tiny does not trust Bernice at all and doesn’t think her intentions with Quavo are sincere. If Tiny were closer to Quavo she would call him up and warn him about messing with a girl like Bernice. Tiny thinks Bernice is way too old for Quavo and that she is only up to no good. The last thing Tiny wants is for Bernice to get her hands onto another rapper. Tiny is sick of hearing about Bernice yet again and is relieved that Bernice is not messing with her man T.I. Tiny is so over Bernice and wishes she would disappear forever.” Here’s hoping things continue to improve for Tip and Tiny!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you as happy as we are that Tip and Tiny’s relationship sounds like it’s improving? Let us know in the comments section below!