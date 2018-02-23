‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Christine Tears Up Talking About Paedon’s Difficult Time

Christine cries thinking about how Paedon was so hurt by the family’s move ahead of the march in Utah to fight for the decriminalization of polygamy in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Sister Wives’ preview.

Paedon opens up in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek about the “very dark place” he went to after the family had to move to Las Vegas. “I was very sad. I was very hurt, and I honestly thought my parents were doing this to hurt me for a long time,” he admits. All of these feelings are coming back to Paedon as the family reveals their plans to march in Utah to fight for the decriminalization of polygamy. Christine wants all of her children to be present, but she knows how hard the move from Utah has been on Paedon. Paedon has decided that he does not wish to go to Utah with the family.

“Out of all of my kids, Paedon’s been the angriest, and he was the happiest kid,” Christine reveals. “It’s been 6 years since we left Utah, and he still carries around a lot of hurt. We did the best we could with leaving. We really did, and we ripped that kid out of his school and out of his safety and out of his friends. And then we got to Vegas, and he had nothing. So as far as our lawsuit being dismissed because they didn’t cause us any harm is a lie. They did cause us harm. They harmed my boy.”

Sister Wives will air an all-new episode Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on TLC. After the Supreme Court of the United States decides not to hear the Browns court case, the family is devastated. The wives have very different views on what they should do. Janelle is angry and in the mood to fight, while Christine is afraid and in tears. After an emotional goodbye, most of the adults head to Utah, leaving Robyn and the smaller kids behind. Christine learns that she is going to speak to the crowd and writes her speech in her head as they walk to the capital! At the capital building, their march is met by a smaller group of anti-polygamy counter-protesters.

