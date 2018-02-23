Shawn Mendes Calls John Mayer An ‘Old Man’ On Instagram & Honestly, He Was Asking For It

Shawn Mendes went savage on social media when he straight up called John Mayer and ‘old man’! Mayer posted a throwback from 1998, and Mendes went in in the comments!

Shawn Mendes, 19, has no filter when it comes to John Mayer! The singer 40, took to Instagram on February 22, where he posted a throwback photo of himself with a guitar from 1998. “In it for life,” Mayer captioned the photo, talking about his music career. But, Mayer set himself up to be the butt of an age joke when Mendes caught wind of the snap. “Year i was born old man,” Mendes joked in the comments. And, before you begin to question if Mendes and Mayer are at odds, that’s the furthest thing from the truth. In fact, they make sweet music together, seriously. The two hit the stage together at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre back in April 2017, where they performed a mashup of Mendes’ “Mercy” and Mayer’s “In Your Atmosphere”.

While Mendes was clearly joking with Mayer, some fans in the comments section had a field day with their fake banter. “John Mayer > Shawn Mendes,” one Instagram user wrote. “Harsh, Shawn,” another said. Others playfully called Mendes a “baby” because of how young he is compared to Mayer. Then, some internet goers totally fed into Mendes’ comment and added their own jokes. “Ur old and he’s extra old!” one person wrote. “Hey now cheap shot with the age jab there youngster haha,” another wrote, adding, “Just wait until that shoe is on the other foot lol”. Although Mayer has yet to respond to Mendes, you’ve got to love when celebs get savage on social media. Take a look below!

And, while it may have looked like Mendes schooled Mayer on Instagram, Mayer’s no stranger to scoring on the the gram as well. In fact, he landed a feature on Ty Dolla Sign‘s Beach House 3 album by sliding in the rapper’s DMs. Ty recently revealed that Mayer messaged him after he posted the artwork for his single, “Love U Better”. “He said the artwork was dope,” Ty told Billboard at this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. Then the artists began exchanging messages, with Ty requesting to hit up an LA show of Mayer’s. Long story short, Mayer hooked him up when he played in Anaheim, and Ty asked him to pop in the studio, and the rest is history. Mayer provided background vocals for Ty’s hit, “Famous”.

