Selena Gomez Channels Justin Bieber In Cute Wire-Rimmed Glasses After Romantic Vacay

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are the cutest clone couple! Selena stepped out wearing wire-rimmed glasses just like her BF loves wearing. See their matching looks!

Selena Gomez, 25, hit up a recording session in Los Angeles on Feb. 22 wearing super trendy wire-rimmed glasses that are very similar to a pair boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23, has been spotted wearing before. Looks like Selena has been inspired by Justin’s style! Selena and Justin haven’t been much of a clone couple in the past, but they’re changing all that now. Selena topped off her little Justin callback by wearing black athletic pants and a casual white hoodie that had “Summer ’92” written in red. Selena was born in July 1992! Justin was out in a very similar white hoodie in Oct. 2017.

Selena and Justin just got back from a romantic getaway in Jamaica. They flew to the island for his dad Jeremy Bieber’s wedding to Chelsey Rebelo. While Justin and Selena were there, they didn’t hold back on the PDA at all. The couple has been private about their relationship lately, but they were caught kissing and embracing on the beach. If anyone had any doubts about their love before, those doubts are long gone now! Jelena is here to stay!

The couple got back from Jamaica on Feb. 21 and headed to church together later in the day. They’re simply inseparable! HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the couple that Selena “feels incredibly secure” about her relationship with Justin right now. “It was hard for her to open up to him and make herself vulnerable again, but because he has too, their bond is stronger than ever,” our source revealed. “Selena hopes the feelings last forever and they never break up again.”

