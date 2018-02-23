Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber expecting their first child together?! The songstress dodges the pregnancy question in a new video!

Few things are more exciting than the prospect of fellow pop stars Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, having a baby together! They are such an attractive pair, we just know their child would be gorgeous! Well, the Australian publication NW is claiming to have an insider that says that during Justin and Sel’s recent tropical vacation she shared some big news! “The word is that Selena is pregnant and told Justin as much during their trip,” they shared. “Justin wasn’t expecting it, but he’s ecstatic about it. It’s a dream come true.” Although the speculation is endless, thus far it is just hearsay! But, that’s not the end of the eyebrow-raising report. Head here for tons more photos of Sel and Justin together!

“Pals say they’ve been casual with contraception because they are both keen to make this happen at some point,” the insider added. “They know there’s never going to be a perfect time, so they’ve been putting their faith in God’s hands. This is something they both want. Selena has always liked the idea of being a young mum and Justin is desperate to settle down.” Okay, setting aside that this is rumor is just a rumor, this doesn’t even sound like Selena! She is far more careful than their source would lead us believe!

Well, now a video is circulating of Selena getting asked about these rumors! In the clip, the singer makes her way into a building while security guards and paparazzi swarm around her. “Hey Selena. I heard you’re pregnant, is that true?” she’s asked. However, Sel decides to leave her fans guessing and stays silent! Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if Justin or Selena feel like addressing this rumor!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Although this rumored has been debunked, are you hoping Justin and Selena have a child together before long? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below.