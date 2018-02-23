Rihanna Twerks On Her Friend’s Face After She Passes Out — She Really Is A Bad Gal

OMG! A video has surfaced of Rihanna dancing up on a passed-out friend’s face! Check it out!

Rihanna may have just turned 30 but she clearly has no intention of doing away with her wild ways! A video has arrived, via Rih’s pal Lil Kim, 41, in which the hitmaker is recorded playfully poking fun at a friend who fell asleep on a couch! But she didn’t stop there! Soon Rihanna is twerking up on her poor friend’s face! Head here for loads more photos of RiRi looking fantastic through the years!

The video begins with the “Work” songstress happily dancing over to her unconscious friend on a couch as Kim’s classic track “Now Matter What People Say” plays. That’s when Rih and the videographer, presumably Kim, give viewers a close look at the pal who couldn’t keep up that night. Rihanna playfully offers her a drink, pretends to slap her booty, and finally gets to twerking way up in the sleeping friend’s business! Let this be a lesson to everyone: if you party with RiRi and pass out, she will have some fun at your expense. And all the world is going to see it! It’s not clear who the friend is, but we’re guessing she won’t make this mistake again!

As we previously reported, Rihanna has shown a rare bit of solidarity with her ex Chris Brown, 28, in not pitying Wendy Williams, 53, as she faces her Graves’ disease diagnosis. “Wendy has dragged Rihanna many times over the years and said some pretty unforgivable things. Like the time she said Rihanna’s ‘not girlfriend material.’ That really upset her. She’s still holding a grudge against Wendy over it so you can trust Rihanna has Chris’ back. They don’t agree on much anymore, but when it comes to their disdain for Wendy Williams they’re definitely on the same page.” We can see why!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are you loving this clip as much as us!? Let us know in the comments section below!