Remy Ma’s Sister Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Into A Car & Injuring One Woman

Yikes. Remy Ma’s sister Remeesha Blount was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting in Raleigh, NC on Feb. 16. Here’s what we know.

Remeesha Alesia Blount, 27, the younger sister of Remy Ma, 37, was arrested on charges that “she shot a woman [and] fired bullets into a car that carried three other women,” according to the Raleigh News & Observer. It’s unclear as to what brought on the incident, police spokesman Laura Hourigan told media.

Rameesha first allegedly shot a patron at the End Zone Bar & Lounge, before firing into the car carrying three women. While they were attempting to flee the scene, the car reportedly struck the woman who Rameesha had shot. The victim is said to be in “fair condition” at the WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh as of Feb. 20.

Remeesha was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with the weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and for discharging a firearm in the city. She was held without bail and also has pending charges from earlier arrests including assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and shooting a gun inside city limits.

Remy Ma served six years in prison for assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion. See more photos of celebrity arrests here.

