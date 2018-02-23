13 Clever AF Photos Of Celebs Who Hid Baby Bumps With Bags, Blankets & Even An Actual Baby

Concealing a growing baby bump is no easy feat, but stars like Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian & more have mastered the art of turning random objects into belly blockers.

Celebrities are photographed nearly every day, which isn’t great if they’re trying to hide something about their appearance. No, we’re not talking about a bad zit. Pregnant stars that don’t want their baby bumps exposed to the world need to come up with solutions to covering their noticeably bigger belly — and they’ve come up with some great ones. From large purses to a strategically placed water bottle, expectant mothers like Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kate Middleton have turned ordinary objects into extraordinary ways to conceal their growing midsections.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister went through extreme lengths to keep her bump hidden in the nine months prior to Stormi Webster‘s birth. While Kylie achieved this mostly through staying home and only taking close-up selfies of her face, there were a handful of times that the cosmetics connoisseur risked having her pregnancy exposed. She starred in a Calvin Klein campaign alongside her sisters, and while Khloe freely showed off her toned tummy while expecting her first child, Kylie opted to shield herself with blankets. Of course it wasn’t that clever, since fans of the KUWTK fan who were looking for any sign of confirmation about her pregnancy took it as a massive clue she was hiding something.

Giant purses are usually the way to go when keeping a bump under wraps, but some stars like Nicole Richie didn’t even try for subtlety. While pregnant, the actress decided that going out in public while carrying around a giant pillow in front of her was the best way to cover her baby bump. Then there’s Chrissy Teigen who has blocked the view of her midsection during her second pregnancy with her first child Luna. Click through the gallery above to see all the clever ways pregnant celebrities have hidden their baby bumps in public!

weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 6, 2018 at 12:51pm PST

