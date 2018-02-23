Oprah: How She Hilariously Shut Stedman Down After He Ignited Presidency Buzz

Oprah Winfrey stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and revealed how her partner Stedman Graham is in hot water for igniting rumors that she would run for president.

Oprah Winfrey ‘s longtime partner Stedman Graham, 63, is in no longer allowed to speak on the behalf of the superstar. The 64-year-old media mogul stars in the upcoming fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time and stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 22. The Mighty O told Jimmy, 50, that she’s blames her guy for starting the rumor that she was considering running for president! The superstar said that following her awe inspiring 2018 Golden Globes speech, a reporter asked Stedman about if Oprah would run for the nation’s highest office and he said that she would “do whatever the people want.” That got him in hot water with the icon, as she yelled “Why are you even talking Stedman!” hilariously pretending like he was standing right there.

The educator and businessman was so embarrassed that he kept apologizing, telling her “I’ll never go to another Golden Globes,” and that he was only trying to be supportive to his wonderful woman. Oprah also said that Stedman misunderstood the reporter’s question as “would she make a good president?” and she said “Of course he would never say I should run.” Dammit Stedman! For that brief moment in time we had the hope that Oprah would come to the rescue and save this country in 202o. She made it perfectly clear that’s not the case by looking directly into the camera and saying “I am definitely not running for president.”

Oprah also revealed that she wasn’t about to take the bait when it came to our current President Donald Trump, 71, calling her out in a tweet as “insecure.” Jimmy asked her if she’s ever felt that way since she’s one of the most confident people on the planet and Oprah joked “I’m trying to think about it, have I ever? I’m trying to think when that would be?” then added there was zero chance she was going to respond. “Not a second. You don’t win by meeting any kind of negativity head on,” she replied. So sorry Trump, trolling Oprah will never work.

