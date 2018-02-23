Mark Ballas Sweeps Superfan Off Her Feet As She Reveals His Dancing Helped Her Fight Scoliosis

After a teen dancer with scoliosis revealed that Mark Ballas inspired her to keep dancing, the ‘DWTS’ pro surprised her on ‘GMA’! Watch the sweet video!

Anastasia Machenko, a 17-year-old championship ballroom dancer, didn’t think she’d ever be able to dance again due to her severe scoliosis. She retired from competing when she was only 14 years old, and thought her career was permanently over. But after an experimental surgery miraculously straightened her spine, she was able to get back to doing what she loves. Throughout her recovery, she became inspired by watching Mark Ballas doing his thing on Dancing With The Stars. “I know every single one of his dances,” Anastasia said on the Feb. 23 taping of Good Morning America. “Watching the show, it inspired me to get back.” Head here to check out photos from the most recent season of DWTS!

But when the show’s hosts told the teen they wanted to open up questions to the audience, one bystander in particular stood up excitedly to ask her something. Mark popped up from his seat, and the young dancer squealed in surprise. “You say you’re a fan of mine; that’s a huge honor. But I’m a fan of yours. My question is: can I get a hug?” the 31-year-old professional dancer asked her. They met halfway for a warm embrace, and Robin Roberts asked her if she had her dancing shoes on. Bruno Mars‘ “24K Magic” began playing as the pair effortlessly flowed into a routine. “I dance on TV all the time but that was really exciting,” Mark later said about the sweet moment. “I’m happy to be here.” SO sweet! Keep on dancing, Anastasia!

A miracle chance to dance: An inspiring teen with scoliosis was told she would never dance again. Boy did we have a surprise for her, thanks to @DancingABC's @MarkBallas!#FeelGoodFriday #TGIF pic.twitter.com/0AQtCMMvMy — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 23, 2018

