Lil Kim Looks So Much Like Melania Trump It’s Unsettling — & She Knows It

People can’t get over this insane photo of Lil Kim looking like Melania Trump — even the rapper herself thinks the resemblance is uncanny! See the wild image & Kim’s response here!

This may be the weirdest example of celebrity doppelgängers we’ve ever seen. A photo of Lil Kim started spreading around on the Internet, and fans were quick to point out that she now looks exactly like the current First Lady of the United States. When one person commented, “I swear I thought that was Melania Trump but thought she looked waaayyyy too fly,” they probably weren’t expecting the rapper to respond — but she did. “That’s funny because I said that 2 when I first saw it,” Kim said about the wild photo of herself. TBH, the photo in question is pretty insane: from the long brown hair to the pursed lips, the singer is a dead ringer for Donald Trump‘s wife. Check out the pic and Kim’s response below!

It’s weird to see the iconic rapper looking like another star since usually it’s celebs that are trying to resemble her. For Halloween 2017, Beyonce rocked five different signature outfits of Kim’s to pay homage to her idol. Of course since it was Bey, she totally nailed it. Kim even responded to the epic costumes during a radio interview at the time. “Oh, that’s so dope! I have to post it too. When I first saw it, I wasn’t sure if it was real or not,” she said about Queen Bee’s imitation of her. She also tweeted out a side-by-side photo of one of the “Formation” singer’s looks alongside the outfit she was replicating.

Melania also isn’t immune to copping someone else’s style. She donned a white pantsuit for her husband’s State of the Union address last month, and Twitter couldn’t stop itself from thinking she was dissing the President by referencing Hillary Clinton through her attire. After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

Rapper Lil Kim’s NEW FACE Looks Like MELANIA TRUMP . . . But Why Does It Look . . . Like… https://t.co/EBzQcoVbU8 pic.twitter.com/QRireRKckE — mayowa (@kaykinss) March 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, can you believe that Lil Kim looks just like Melania Trump? What do you think of the rapper’s comment? Let us know in the comments below!