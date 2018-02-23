Kylie Jenner Feels Attacked Over Snapchat Debacle — Has This Pushed Her To Stay In Hiding?

Could the scandal surrounding Kylie Jenner’s tweet hurting Snapchat convince her to avoid the spotlight for good? Here’s what we’re hearing!

Kylie Jenner, 20, made headlines on Feb. 22 when, after tweeting that she doesn’t use Snapchat anymore, the company’s stock dropped by over 7%, costing the company roughly $1 billion! Now, thanks to our trusty insiders, we’re learning how the reality TV star is reacting to the scandal! “Kylie feels very attacked over this whole Snapchat disaster,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She only voiced her opinion and now she’s getting blamed for crashing their stock by a billion dollars.” Head here for loads pics of Kylie looking incredible!

The insider added that all this blame directed at her has her considering keeping a low profile from here on out! “She knows people are upset and angry at her. She says she can practically feel all the negativity being directed at her and it’s making her want to stay in hiding. She just wants to be a mom and enjoy her baby girl, she wishes people would leave her alone.” Poor Kylie! It’s hard to imagine she intended to do any damage when she shared that she’s not all that into Snapchat anymore!

Speaking of her newborn baby, Stormi Webster, Kylie just dropped a surprise makeup collection entirely dedicated to her little bundle of joy! It’s called The Weather Collection and it features more than a few tributes to Stormi, including the names for her eye palettes, which are “Eye of the Storm” and “Calm of the Storm.” But the fun doesn’t end there! Some of the colors are: Sweet Sweet, Little Wonder, Rockabye, Starbaby, Heaven Sent. It’s pretty easy to see Kylie has Stormi on her mind with this release and we are loving it!

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

