Kylie Jenner Comforts BFF Harry Hudson After His Dad Unexpectedly Dies

Our hearts are breaking for Harry Hudson, as he just revealed his dad died earlier this week. Fortunately, his BFF, Kylie Jenner, is comforting him in the sweetest way.

Poor Harry Hudson. Kylie Jenner‘s best friend took to Instagram on Feb. 23 to reveal that his dad died earlier this week. In a lengthy Instagram tribute to his father, which you can see below, Harry said, “Unfortunately, my dad passed away this week. I’m sitting here heartbroken; a piece of my soul has been ripped out of my chest forever.” He then went on to describe everything his dad taught him before he died, before saying, “We’re a team forever! You left behind a legacy & I’ll make sure to keep it alive.” Harry chose today to share this news with the world because it would have been his dad’s birthday. At the end of his message, Harry asked his followers if they “could comment ‘we’re a team’ to show support, it’s something he’d tell my brother & I every single night, I know he’d love that.” Isn’t that sweet?

Not too long after Harry posted his tribute, Kylie comforted him by writing, “always a team”, followed by a gold heart emoji. Other celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Alfredo Flores and more also left precious notes in an effort to try and make Harry feel better. Obviously, nothing will mend Harry’s broken heart, but it’s nice to see his friends doing everything they can to try. Khloe wrote, “We are a team Harry!!!!! Family for life”, followed by a series of heart emojis. Even Harry’s random followers followed suit and left “we are a team” comments below his tribute. So sweet!

And what Harry should onto most is the fact that his dad helped him become an amazing man. As Harry said, “He taught me to always chase happiness no matter how f***ing crazy it may be (like music)… he taught me unconditional love is the only thing that exists when you are no longer alive. To love anyone & anything no matter what, that family & friends are the only truths that matter in this life. He taught me to always give & help others because that’s the true purpose of life.” See his full tribute below.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Harry and his family during this difficult time.