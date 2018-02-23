‘Baywatch’s Krista Allen Robbed: Woman Breaks In & Kicks Dog, Steals Vibrator

In a case of ‘too bizarre to NOT be true,’ a woman reportedly broke into Krista Allen’s home, drank the ‘Baywatch’ star’s booze before snatching her vibrator. Really.

Welcome to the year 2018, where some people think it’s perfectly fine to (allegedly) abscond with other people’s sex toys. Rude. Krista Allen, 45, was a victim of such “grand theft massager” on Feb. 22, as law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the Baywatch actress arrived at her San Fernando Valley home that day to find a “transient woman” had allegedly broken in. Not only that, but this invader reportedly also “drank Krista’s alcohol and ingested pills that were in the house.” Cops also tell TMZ that this woman had Krista’s vibrator on her! What!?

The actress, who portrayed Billie Reed on the hit soap series Days of Our Lives, called 911 and “held the woman down” until the authorities arrived. All joking aside, the fact that Krista found someone in her house is terrifying. Plus, raiding her liquor cabinet and bedside nightstand wasn’t the worst thing this woman allegedly did. The invader supposedly pointed out how Krista’s dog was “having difficulty getting up,” according to TMZ. This led Krista to believe that the home invader kicked the pooch, and the injury was so bad, the doggie needed medical attention!

“Who knew as soon as I left the house, he would experience such a terrible trauma,” she wrote while giving an update on Instagram. “The lady who broke into my house and fractured [Jack the Beagle’s] neck and spine is in jail. She also kicked Jack’s best friend, Jake the Puggle and hurt his back leg. On way to see @drjeffwerber for some laser treatments for both dogs pain. Jack is hurting really bad, send good thoughts!!”

Krista is best known for her roles on Days Of Our Lives and for playing Jenna Avid on Baywatch from 2000-2001. After getting her start in the “erotic cable television series” Emmanuelle in Space, she transitioned to more mainstream roles. She appeared on The X-Files, Arli$$, and on Charmed, where she played The Oracle. Krista was cast as Bridget Keller on the short-lived TV series What About Brian, and had a memorable role in 2009’s The Final Destination. As of time of publication, she has six films in post-production, per IMDB, including Misfits, Party Mom, and Eleven Eleven.

She also has a podcast called “I’m Fine” with Krista Allen. ” ‘I’m fine’ is pretty much a quote everybody eventually uses,” she said while talking with Forward. “I know there’s times I could be getting mauled by a lion and my boyfriend would say how you doing night say ‘I’m fine.’ I review one self-help book a week with my celebrity friends. It’s more of a companion piece to that self-help book. So we talk about our lives and how it relates to the topics in the book of the week. My comedian/celebrity guests explore their own personal debaucheries while diving into the perplexing world of self-help.” Well, after that scary break-in, here’s hoping that Krista is really fine and that her dog recovers from its reported injury.

