Kourtney Kardashian Rides Mechanical Bull Like A Champ During Wild Party With Friends— Watch

No one knows how to throw a party like the Kardashians and Kourtney, 38, made sure to stage an epic birthday bash for pal Virginia Nazari on Feb. 22. The group took over the Canyon Club events center in Agoura Hills, CA and made it a night to remember by bringing in a mechanical bull for everyone to take a spin on. Of course Kourt made the most of her turn, rocking an all black outfit of tight vinyl pants and a fitted t-shirt. She held on as the machine spun her around while she laughed and had the best time. The mom of three showed off her riding skills on an Instagram story on Feb. 22 as everyone could be heard cheering her on.

Kourtney and her crew started off the night right by not only celebrating Virginia’s birthday, but National Margarita Day as well! They held her b-day dinner at an intimate Mexican restaurant where the group imbibed in the tequila drinks while singing “Happy Birthday” gathered around Virginia and her blue and white cake with glowing candles. After moving on to the Canyon Club and riding the bull, the group turned the bash into a Fast Times at Ridgemont High themed party, dancing away to 80’s music.

The reality star has been keeping super busy as her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, is in Morocco treating his mother to her own birthday bash at a five-star luxury hotel in Marrakech. He’s been posting loving tributes to the woman who gave him life on his Instagram account. Meanwhile, Kourt and brother-in-law Kanye West, 40, hit up a screening of The Black Panther in Calabasas on Feb. 22, right before she headed out to her pal’s birthday party. She’s finding all sorts of fun ways to pass the time while her guy is an ocean away.

