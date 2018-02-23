Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Disappointed’ In Kim For Hanging Out With Scott’s GF Sofia Richie

The Kardashian clan are all about loyalty and ‘family first.’ However, Kourtney didn’t feel the support from Kim after she learned Kim has been spending time with her ex and his new girl, Sofia Richie!

Did Kim Kardashian, 36, break sister code? — You know, that’s a serious thing when it comes to the Kardashian family. And, Kourtney, 38, isn’t too happy with Kim’s nonchalant approach to Scott Disick‘s, 34, relationship with Sofia Richie, 19, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Kim has been way more relaxed about Scott dating Sofia than Kourtney would like,” the insider says, adding that “Kim’s pretty much gone against Kourtney’s wishes and given them her stamp of approval.” The source reveals that Kim’s been hanging out with Scott when Kourtney isn’t around, and sometimes, Sofia is present. “Kourtney isn’t going to turn it into a big thing but she’s disappointed… It’s like, where is the loyalty?”

It’s evident that Scott and Sofia’s relationship has ruffled some feathers, in an outside of the K-fam. Kendall Jenner, 22, who usually remains mum about any drama involving her family, shaded Scott and Sofia on Instagram at the end of January. A group photo of Scott, Sofia, and his kids made its way around the internet, and Kenny decided to leave a sarcastic comment that had fans hysterical. “Awww scott and his kids,” she wrote with a smiling emoji, clearly poking fun at Scott and Sofia’s 15-year age gap. And, she’s not the only one who seems to disapprove of their romance…

Sofia’s father, Lionel Richie, 68, made it pretty clear that he’s not taking his daughter’s relationship too seriously, calling it just a “phase” in a recent interview. “She’s 19,” the singer said about his daughter to Australia’s Daily Telegraph on February 17. “When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” he continued.

Sofia’s father admitted that Scott is a “very nice guy,” from what he’s seen so far. However, he seemed to hint at his disappointment when he admitted he’s indifferent about Sofi’a relationship. “When you hang around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing? This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine,” Lionel said. “I don’t really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I’ll continue to be my cheerful self and move on.”

Multiple reports have claimed that although Kourtney has stayed silent about her ex’s new relationship, she’s still not thrilled. Kourtney, who is dating French model, Younes Bendjima, 24, reportedly doesn’t understand why Scott is choosing to date a 19-year-old. However, she hasn’t directly responded.

Scott and Sofia’s romance has slowly been introduced on the most recent season [14] of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Sofia has yet to physically appear on the reality show herself, but Kris Jenner, 62, made sure to question Scott about his relationship during the February 11 episode. She asked Scott if he’s dating, and then guessed Sofia’s name, to which Scott hesitantly admitted. When Kris pointed out the 15-year age gap, Scott hit back telling her she dated Robert Kardashian Sr., who was 12 years older than her. So, Kris didn’t have much of an argument after that one. Kim later chimed in telling Scott, “Whatever makes him happy.” — “I don’t judge. I don’t care. I just hope he’s making good choices.”

