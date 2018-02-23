Kim Kardashian: Why She’s ‘Annoyed’ Kourtney & Kanye West Went To The Movies Without Her

Kim Kardashian is furious that hubby Kanye West spent a night out at the movies with her sis Kourtney. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on how she never even got an invite.

No one wants to miss out on seeing the blockbuster hit The Black Panther. Least of all Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her brother-in-law Kanye West, 40, who went to a screening on Feb. 22 while Kim, 37, was nowhere to be seen. It turns out she never got an invite and is pissed that Yeezy’s using his precious free time going to the movies with her sister instead of being at home with their five-week-old baby girl Chicago. “Kourtney and Kanye’s movie date was not Kim approved and she was very annoyed by it. She’s got a new baby at home and two little ones, of course she wants her husband there with her and the kids. Not at the movies with her sister,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kim didn’t even know they were planning it, they did it behind her back. And the worst part is the whole thing was Kourtney’s doing. Kourtney’s well aware that Kim struggles to get Kanye to stay home, it’s incredibly insensitive of her to drag him away. Kim feels like the whole situation was very disrespectful, she read them both the riot act afterwards,” our insider adds.

It was pretty odd seeing Kourt and Kanye leaving a Calabasas movie theater together with neither his wife or Kourtney’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, anywhere in sight. TMZ caught up to the pair as they headed back to their separate vehicles — so they specifically met up to watch the movie! — and the usually private rapper was all smiles. Yeezy and Kourt had a quick hug before getting into their rides and leaving, not answering any of the paparazzi’s questions.

Umm, like WHERE WAS KIM? It turns out Younes is away in Morocco celebrating his mom’s birthday so his absence was explained. But it had to have sucked for Kim to be right there at home while her sister met up with her husband for a movie night just a few miles away. Maybe this was Kourt’s payback for Kim allegedly spending time with Scott Disick, 34, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19. If so, there could be a family feud brewing.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was wrong of Kourtney and Kanye to have a movie night without including Kim?