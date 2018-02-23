Khloe Kardashian Doubling Up On Baby Products For 2 Nurseries: Her Child Will Be ‘Bi-Coastal’

Khloe Kardashian’s in full nesting mode! As her due date nears, the star’s ensuring her baby will have 2 of everything it could possibly need, one for EACH nursery!

Having two homes — one in LA and one in Cleveland — means Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, baby is getting not one but TWO nurseries! Better yet, Khloe is already stocking up on items the infant will need, and she’s making sure to buy double. Earlier this week, the star was spotted in Juvenile Shop located in Sherman Oaks, California, and, according to an eyewitness, she was having fun picking out nursery items for her little one on the way. The baby isn’t even born yet, but already he/she is getting showered with love and gifts! Click here to see sweet pics of Khloe and Tristan’s cutest PDA moments.

“Khloe was in here yesterday picking out things for her registry,” a source from the store shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s preparing for her baby shower, it’s coming up very soon. She hasn’t sent in her final selections but one thing I can tell you is she’s doubling up on everything because she’s stocking two nurseries, one in LA and one in Cleveland. Her baby is going to be bi-coastal.” We’re not surprised Khloe and Tristan are going to raise their child in two different cities, after all, the two are constantly jetting back and forth. Between friends and family in Cali and Tristan’s basketball career in Ohio, it only makes sense they’d have to be prepared with two nurseries instead of just one.

One of Khloe’s nurseries is already set to be totally glamorous, as she reportedly transformed one of her massive closets into a baby palace, according to TMZ. As we told you in January, this particular nursery will be in Khloe’s Calabasas home, and she’s been having so much fun coming up with elaborate designs for the best in furnishings, clothing, and decor. However, while that baby room will be in LA, Khloe is actually planning on giving birth in the midwest.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, the mom-to-be revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that she is definitely planning to welcome her firstborn in Cleveland, mainly because she wants Tristan to be there. Let’s not forget, she’ll be giving birth during his NBA season! “I don’t know when I’m having the baby yet. I kind of assume it’s just known…he has to be there!” she told the late night host. Someone else she wants by her side during the birth is her mom, Kris Jenner, 62. But as for her sisters, a spot in the delivery room is totally up for grabs! “Whoever will annoy me the least.,” Khloe joked. “Whoever will keep me the calmest. Watch out Ohio!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Khloe and Tristan plan on raising their baby in two different cities?