Kate Upton, Olivia Munn & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From shimmering metallics to billowing ball gowns, this week ran the fashion gamut! See the best dressed celebrities of the week in pics below!

Kate Upton, 25, was stunning in a shimmery bronze Haney off-the-shoulder cocktail dress at the Breitling Global Roadshow event in New York on Feb. 22. She paired it with gold pumps and looked flawless! At the same event, Olivia Munn looked statuesque in a nude sequin dress by Laura Basci, along with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a Breitling watch, and Christian Louboutin shoes. She recently came under scrutiny for her “plumped up lips” but she showed on Instagram that her lips were just over lined with makeup!

Dua Lipa wore a GORGEOUS Giambattista Valli pink ball gown at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 21. She reminded us of the pink tulle dress Rihanna wore to the Grammys in 2015. Who wore it better? At the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 20, Anna Camp wore a gorgeous coral J. Mendel gown. We’re dying for spring!!At the same event Kerry Washington wore a breathtaking, sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress with embroidered flowers. WOW. Sarah Hyland stepped out wearing a gorgeous royal blue ball gown that was a work of art.

A pregnant Eva Longoria was out and about this week, wearing a blush, satin gown, and showing off her baby bump. She is GLOWING! And finally, Lea Michele wore a dreamy spring dress by Zuhair Murad at the CFDA, Variety & WWD Runway to Red Carpet luncheon in L.A. on Feb. 20. See all the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, who was your best dressed this week? Olivia Munn? Kate Upton? Or someone else?