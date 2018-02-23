Kanye West & Kourtney Kardashian See ‘Black Panther’ Without Kim Or Kids

Kim Kardashian’s schedule must’ve been packed on Feb. 22, because she was nowhere to be found when her husband Kanye West and sis, Kourtney hit the movies to see ‘Black Panther’! You’ve got to see this…

Black Panther is so good that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 40, dropped everything, left their significant others and kids and hit up the movies together on February 22. The duo were photographed outside a Calabasas movie theater after seeing the new film, where Ye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourt’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, were nowhere in sight. And, neither Kourtney or Kanye’s kids were present, either. It’s been known that the Kardashian family is very close, but for Ye’ to step out so casually, and without Kim, is rare.

The usually private rapper was all smiles as he left the movie theater alongside his sister-in-law. Ye’ and Kourtney shared quick hug before they retreated to their separate cars to exit the parking lot. However, the famous family couldn’t leave without the paps waiting right outside. Despite Ye’s apparent good mood, he got a little agitated when pressed with questions about his other sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, 20. When TMZ caught up with them, they continued to ask about Kylie’s influence on the Snapchat market. But, Ye’ wasn’t having it. “No comments please,” Ye’ expressed after a camera man said Kylie doesn’t use Snapchat any longer.

When the camera man asked the rapper about his own social media use, he turned around and demanded, “I said, ‘No comments’ bro.” Ye’ even said admitted that the comments were throwing his day off. Hey, we all know Ye’ is all about those positive vibes. — Just take a look at his Twitter account. On January 30, Ye’ tweeted, “Positive mind. Positive vibes. Positive life.”

By the way, we’re guessing that smile on Ye’s face is because he felt like all of us after seeing Black Panther. Check it out for yourself!

