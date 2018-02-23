Josh Duhamel Reportedly Dating Eiza González Less Than 5 Months After Splitting With Fergie

After his breakup with Fergie nearly five months ago, Josh Duhamel is reportedly seeing Eiza González! Click here to find out about this new rumored couple!

Well, that was fast! Josh Duhamel, 45, has reportedly moved on following his breakup with Fergie, 42, and is now currently dating Eiza González, 28, who previously dated Liam Hemsworth, 28, and Calvin Harris, 34. Apparently, the two new lovebirds met at a party following Jennifer Lopez‘s pre-Super Bowl concert, according to Us Weekly. A source told the publication, “They drank and partied together until very late. After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number.” Well played, Josh. The source went on to say that while the two are keeping their romance under wraps, the sparks are definitely flying. “They definitely have a connection because they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England working,” the source added. “They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before.” Wow, does that mean he’s already more smitten with her than he ever was with Fergie?

We reported earlier how Josh sweetly jumped to Fergie’s defense after her National Anthem disaster, saying, “I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She’s an amazing woman — an amazing human being, really.”

Despite their breakup after 8 years of marriage, the two exes seem to be on great terms. In fact, Josh brought Fergie flowers after the negative reactions to her National Anthem came pouring in. Time will tell if they’ll still be amicable after reports that he’s seeing Eiza reach her. Click here to see pics of Fergie and Josh throughout the years!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Josh and Eiza as a couple? Do you think they’ll last? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!