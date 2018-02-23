Josh Duhamel Defends ‘Resilient’ Fergie After National Anthem Backlash: ‘She’s An Amazing Woman’

Who says exes can’t be friends? — You would’ve never guessed Josh Duhamel and Fergie broke up after listening to what he had to say about her on ‘Ellen’, February 23!

Despite their recent split, Josh Duhamel, 45, and Fergie, 42, are the most amicable of all exes we’ve ever seen! The actor sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, 60, on February 23, where he defended his ex after she was hit with major backlash following her untraditional National Anthem performance at the NBA All-Star game [February 18]. “I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She’s an amazing woman — an amazing human being, really,” Duhamel told Ellen on her show. “It’s hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that. That’s the business, you know? You’re in this business. You put yourself out there. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose.”

When the talk show host asked how Fergie’s been coping with the unfortunate turn of events, Duhamel reassured that she’s a tough woman. “Trust me, she’s fine,” he admitted. “She is about as resilient as they come.” Although Fergie is known for her strong exterior, she’s still human; Which is why her ex and their 4-year-old son, Axl Jack, showed up to her home soon after the All-Star debacle with a bouquet of gorgeous pink and red roses to help comfort her.

Also after Fergie’s jazzed up National Anthem, Duhamel shared a quote from their son, Axl, on Instagram. “Love is so strong. Love cannot be broken. Love is so strong nobody can break it, not even Hulk,” the message, which looked like an art project by Axl, read.

When Fergie took the stage at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in LA on February 18, she shocked viewers with her wildly unexpected version of the National Anthem. The singer, who said she tried to do something special for the NBA, dramatically slowed down the song and added a jazzy tone to it. However, critics weren’t impressed. Almost instantly, Fergie became a viral meme, with other videos of celebrity and athlete reactions also gaining speed on the internet.

Soon after her performance, Fergie released the following statement. “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she told TMZ. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Fergie and Josh announced their split — after eight years of marriage and 13 years together — on September 14, 2017, in a joint statement. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the two said in the statement relayed by Fergie’s rep. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fergie and Josh should get back together?