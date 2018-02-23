Jonathan Martin: NFL Star’s Shocking Gun Pic Led To A Scary High School Shutdown

A Los Angeles private school was closed after former NFL player Jonathan Martin allegedly posted a picture showing a shotgun and mentioning the school’s name! Find out about the scary incident here!

Well, this sounds terrifying. Harvard-Westlake, a private high school in Los Angeles, was shut down after a pic featuring a gun was allegedly posted by one of the school’s alumni, former NFL player Jonathan Martin, 28. The picture posted to his Instagram story shows a shotgun and several rounds of ammunition, along with the caption “When you’re a bully victim & a coward your options are suicide, or revenge.” Not only were his former NFL teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, who allegedly bullied Jonathan when he was on their team, mentioned in the post, Jonathan also included his old NFL team — the Miami Dolphins — and his old alma mater Harvard-Westlake. As a result, both of Harvard-Westlake’s campuses in Studio City and Beverly Crest were closed, students were told to stay off-campus, and Jonathan was detained and taken into custody, according to TMZ and ABC.

Law enforcement officials said that while the individual they think posted the picture has been detained, “the investigation is ongoing.” Meanwhile, the following message was sent to students regarding the closure: “Students already on campus will be supervised and protected in designated areas until parents can make arrangements to pick them up or for them to return home safely.”

In addition, Harvard-Westlake also released the following statement: “Last evening, we learned of an Internet post that mentions Harvard-Westlake by name. Out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today. We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able.” Click here to see pics of nine stars who were arrested before they turned 25 years old.

