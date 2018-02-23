Joe Jonas Surrounded By Bikini-Clad Girls In Australia — But Where The Hell Is Sophie Turner?

Joe Jonas soaked up the sun in Australia with a group of beautiful women, but none of them were Sophie Turner! Why is he hanging out with all of these gorgeous girls?

Joe Jonas looks like he’s having a blast on the beach! The 28-year-old was spotted surrounded by a group of bikini-clad women on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 22 — but none of which were Sophie Turner. Don’t worry, though! The girls were just fans of the DNCE frontman, who graciously posed for photos with them on the sunny shoreline. How sweet!

The “Cake By The Ocean” singer went Down Under to shoot the upcoming season of The Voice Australia, which he will be a celebrity coach on, alongside Delta Goodrem, Kelly Rowland, and Boy George. While his fiancée didn’t make the trip, the couple were able to spend some quality time together before Joe’s excursion to the Southern Hemisphere. Earlier this month, the pair enjoyed a romantic getaway to a private island in the Maldives, and then followed up the vacation with a huge celebration in New York City for Sophie’s 22nd birthday on Feb. 21. Joe’s brother Nick Jonas even commemorated the occasion by giving a sweet shout-out to the birthday girl. He shared a photo from Sophie and Joe’s engagement party in Nov. 2017, and captioned the pic that also included Kevin and Frankie Jonas, “Happy Birthday @sophiet You’re super cool! We all think so!” Aww, it’s like she’s already part of the family!

You can also bet that the Game Of Thrones star wouldn’t mind her fiancé posing for photos with a bunch of beauties on the beach. On her birthday, Sophie posted a video to her Instagram story jamming out to “22” by Taylor Swift (as any self-respecting 22-year-old would do on their birthday). As you may remember, Tay and Joe used to be a ~thing~ back in 2008. But clearly, that doesn’t phase the X-Men: Apocalypse star in the slightest — nor should it. Taylor has her own Joe (Alwyn) now, and the Josie star has made it clear there’s no bad blood between them. She even came to the singer’s defense when people on Twitter questioned her inclusion in TIME‘s Person of the Year issue in December. Basically Sophie is the best, and we’re sure Joe knows that!

HollywoodLifers, are you sad that Sophie isn’t in Australia with Joe?