Cody & Jessica Are All About James Maslow On ‘CBB’: He Has ‘The Best Chance’

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ finale is happening soon, so who are former ‘BB’ alums and current ‘The Amazing Race’ winners Jessica and Cody rooting for to win?

Yes, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have been watching Celebrity Big Brother! In fact, after winning The Amazing Race, the newly engaged couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about which house guest they want to see take home the $125,000 grand prize. “I think we’re both Team [James] Maslow at this point,” Jessica told HollywoodLife. “I think James has a really good shot at taking it. He has a good ability when he’s up on the block to survive.” Her fiance, Cody, added: “Jessica is kind of a fair-weather fan because I was Team Maslow from the start and she wasn’t.” Whoa, the shade!

“I had four favorites,” Jessica explained after Cody outed her. “I loved Ross [Mathews] and Brandi [Glanville] and James and Omarosa [Manigault]. I love all four. But I think James has the best chance of winning.” As you might already know, Jessica and Cody actually met while inside the Big Brother house during season 19. Jessica was voted out first, and then Cody followed sometime after — only to be sent to the jury house. The pair weren’t allowed to see each other in person until the finale which must have been pure torture!

Jessica and Cody, affectionately known as “Jody” by their fans, went on to compete on The Amazing Race in 2018. Jody won the 30th season of the intense competitive series, and even got engaged to be married during that time! We’re super excited to know that they are spending their time watching CBB to see who wins. We’ll find out if their pick is the last house guest standing on Sunday, February 25 during the season finale!

