Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins’ 10th B-Day With Epic Party & Adorable Home Videos: Cute Pics

Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Marc Anthony‘s, 49, twins, Max and Emme, got treated to the party of a lifetime on their 10th birthday! The two, who turned a decade on Feb. 22, rang in their milestone year surrounded by friends, fun, and of course their mom‘s loving b-day wishes. Expressing disbelief over her twins turning double digits, J.Lo shared three sweet videos of her kids via Instagram on their special day. The clips were comprised of private family photos and home videos, which made the posts extra special for fans! Click here to see Jennifer Lopez’s hottest looks.

“It’s hard to get my head around the fact that it’s been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever…” she wrote in the caption of her final vid. “You healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence… you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined… and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces… #wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyouramazingjustthewayyouare.” Aw! In the touching tributes, the singer made sure to include close moments with family, including pics from when Max and Emme were just babies. She also used behind-the-scenes clips, like when the three posed on the beach for photos. J.Lo set the video to Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are.”

Jennifer also posted individual videos honoring Max and Emme, which featured an extra special caption. “Emme you are my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met,” she wrote for her daughter. “I adore everything about you…your artistry, your independence, your strength and your sensitive spirit… Happy 10th Birthday my marshmallow princess…I know you’re growing up so much but you will always be my precious coconut.”

For her son, Jennifer wrote a similar heart-melting message. “Max you are my heart, my love and my light… you brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness,” she gushed. “Your energy is unmatched, your sense of humor makes everyone around you laugh, and I marvel at your depth of understanding of people and the world… my old soul, my beautiful boy, Happy 10th Birthday I know you are getting so big but you will always be my precious coconut.”

The twins also received an epic b-day party on Feb. 22, complete with sweet treats and tons of balloons. While Max had a Mario Kart cake, Emme had an adorable sloth cake, and Max was also photographed clutching “the world’s largest gummy.” Meanwhile, Emme looked ecstatic in one pic while sitting in front of a large sugary drink. Talk about a great way to celebrate!

