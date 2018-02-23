James Van Der Beek: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Expecting Baby #5: We’re ‘Thrilled Beyond Belief’

Here they go again! James Van Der Beek & his gorgeous wife have a 5th kid on the way, & their reveal pic’s SO precious even former costar Katie Holmes commented on it!

James Van Der Beek, 40, and his wife Kimberly Brook are about to have their hands SUPER full! After all, the two announced on Feb. 23 that they’re having yet another baby, bringing their total of youngsters to five! But while some parents would be feeling overwhelmed right about now, the Van Der Beeks could not be more excited — and it seems their kids are just as pumped! Taking to Instagram, James shared an adorable baby bump reveal pic of his wife featuring their son and three daughters, and our hearts are melting! Click here to see pics of the Dawson’s Creek cast then and now.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family 😍,” the proud dad gushed in the caption of the photo. “And I say ‘beyond belief’ because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds. Which we might very well be… but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly 🙌🏻❤️.” Not only are Kimberly and James totally psyched about adding to their family, but James’ former Dawson’s Creek costar, Katie Holmes, 39, is also excited for the growing fam. In fact, Katie even commented on the couple’s sweet announcement pic, writing, “Wow! Congratulations!!!!!!”

James and Kimberly’s new addition will join big brother and sisters Emilia, 23 months, Annabel Leah, 4, Joshua, 6 next month, and Olivia, 7. The happy duo got married back in August 2012, and ended up welcoming Olivia just one month later. From the beginning, James has always been vocal about how much he enjoys fatherhood — especially during holidays like Halloween!

“I’ve got kids who love Halloween so much they celebrate it throughout the year,” the actor told People magazine in the past. “My son, a month ago was like, ‘Daddy, fog machine, please?’ So we got out the fog machine, we got out the Halloween decorations, they wanted it spooky so we had spider webs up, they just love Halloween.” How cute is that? And now he’ll have another kid to celebrate with!

