Gigi Hadid Just Carried A Puppy Down The Runway & It Was The Cutest Thing Ever

That’s a first! Tod’s held their Fall / Winter 2018 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23 and to the surprise and delight of the crowd, some of the models carried PUPPIES while walking the runway. Maybe they should rename the catwalk, the dogwalk?! No?! Ok. Anyway, Gigi Hadid, 22, wore a layered look as she walked, with a big, super comfy and warm-looking shearling coat, baggy black leather pants and orange boots. Honestly, holding a puppy with one hand, while holding a purse in the other, and walking a runway in heels is not easy! Kudos to those models!

Gigi was carrying a French bulldog, and then other models followed with a chihuahua, a terrier, and a King Charles Spaniel. The front row was audibly gasping and smiling from ear to ear. Not sure this brought more attention to the clothes and accessories, since no doubt everyone was staring at the dogs, but it definitely has us talking about the show! Gigi wore minimal makeup and her hair straight, styled in a deep side part. Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid also walked, but she didn’t get to hold a puppy! What a cruel world. According to the Chinese calendar, which just celebrated the Lunar New Year, 2018 is the year of the dog! Tod’s took this literally and that resulted in the cutest runway show ever!

You can see Gigi walk again in Tommy Hilfiger‘s show on Sunday, February 25, to close out Milan Fashion Week.

