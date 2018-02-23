Kanye West, John Legend, Offset & More Celebrity Hunks Caught Grabbing Their GF’s Butts

These dudes can’t keep their hands to themselves! Kanye West, Offset, and more famous guys have been spotted grabbing their significant others’ butts!

Literally everyone knows that Kim Kardashian, 37, has a great butt — but Kanye West, 40, knows that fact to be true on a significantly more personal level. The rapper has been photographed with a handful of his wife’s behind, and it’s not like we can blame him. Kimye are always #CoupleGoals, and their inability to keep from showing PDA on red carpets is just further proof of their ~love~. Other A-List dudes like Tom Brady, Offset, Ryan Reynolds, and David Beckham have also all been caught on camera squeezing their partners’ derrieres!

Even one of our favorite couples isn’t immune to demonstrating some cheeky PDA. In 2015, Chrissy Teigen posted a video to her Instagram account that showed her floating in a pool while John Legend stood behind her in the water. Because the Lip Sync Battle host never takes herself too seriously, she taunted her husband with a plate of chicken wings that was balanced on her butt. The clip, which is perfectly captioned, “what’s up chicken butt” might be our favorite example of a male celebrity grabbing his partner’s behind for obvious reasons. The 10-time Grammy winner wasn’t even trying to be affectionate — he just wanted some buffalo wings! And, honestly, is there anyone more lovable than Chrissy? I highly doubt it.

what's up chicken butt A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 30, 2015 at 4:01pm PDT

