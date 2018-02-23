‘Every Day’ Stars Tease ‘Big Changes’ In Movie & Reveal Why The Love Story Is So Relatable

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Every Day’ stars Angourie Rice and Owen Teague about Rhiannon and A’s relationship, changes from the book, and more!

Every Day is in theaters now and is the movie adaptation of David Levithan’s best-selling novel. The movie tells the story of 16-year-old Rhiannon (Angourie Rice) who falls in love with A, a soul who inhabits a different body every day. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Angourie and Owen Teague, who plays Alexander and one version of A in the movie, at the film’s special screening in New York City at the Metrograph on Feb. 20. “Even though there’s this fantastical element, people can still relate to it [Rhiannon and A’s relationship] because it’s a story about human connection and personal experiences and falling in love for the first time,” Angourie told HollywoodLife. Owen added: “They connect on such a deep, emotional level. It doesn’t matter what A looks like or what form A takes, they still connect, and I think we all have someone who we really click with.”

Angourie revealed that she loves how Rhiannon is “very passionate in what she believes in” and admitted that there are a “few big changes” from the book. As for Rhiannon’s biggest challenges in the movie, Angourie said it’s to “stay in the present, be in the moment, and also to change her life if she’s unhappy.” Owen loves his version of A because the movie dives into the complexities of A and Rhiannon’s relationship during his portion of the film. “I think my version of A is kind of where the moral issue of being A comes in, and there’s a real loneliness that comes through in my part of the film where what this relationship means comes to light in A’s head,” he said.

Owen noted that Alexander/A is the first “really good guy that I’ve played.” Owen is best known for play Nolan Rayburn and young Danny in Bloodline and Patrick Hockstetter in It. “A gives a great description of him [Alexander] where he says that Alexander sees the beauty in everything and sees what makes people different and is funny without being cruel about people. He’s a cool guy.”

Every Day also stars Maria Bello, Debby Ryan, Jacob Batalon, Justice Smith, Lucas Jade Zumann, and Ian Alexander.

