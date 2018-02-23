Emily Ratajkowski Shockingly Marries BF Of Only A Few Weeks In Surprise Ceremony — See Pic

When you know, you know. Emily Ratajkowski has married her boyfriend of only a few weeks Sebastian Bear-McClard. We’ve got her surprise wedding details.

Well that was fast! Model/actress Emily Ratajkowski and longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid only broke up last month and not only did she find a new guy right away, she married him! The 26-year-old Gone Girl star tied the knot with actor Sebastian Bear-McClard in a New York City courthouse ceremony on Feb. 23, shocking her fans everywhere. Em posted a pic announcing the big news in an Instagram story, showing Seb planting a kiss on her cheek while the couple showed off their matching gold bands.

Emily didn’t wear white for her big day, opting for a mustard belted pantsuit and a floppy hat black hat with a slight veil over her face. Doesn’t she know it’s bad luck to marry in black? The couple brought along social media star The Fat Jewish and actor Josh Safdie as witnesses to their City Hall wedding, along with her beloved pug pup. Who needs a bouquet of flowers when you can hold your pet instead? See more pics from Emily’s surprise wedding, here.

This wedding was a quickie as Emily and her music producer boyfriend Jeff just called it quits in early January after three years together. By Valentine’s Day she was spotted with a mystery man at a french restaurant in Los Feliz, CA, where cameras caught him trying to plant a kiss on her cheek as she awkwardly pulled away. It turns out that less than two weeks later Sebastian would become her husband! He has a few acting credits to his name, with his most recent role in the 2017 Robert Pattinson crime drama Good Time. Emily can be seen in the upcoming Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty and you can always check out her Instagram page where she’s famous for posting super racy pics of herself. Neither of them has posted anything to their respective pages since they began dating, only becoming IG official in a story announcing they’d wed!

