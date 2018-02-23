Ring Of Honor’s Colt Cabana Talks His ‘Wrestling Dreams’ & Who He’d Want For A Leading Lady

After 19 years in the ring, Colt Cabana could write the book on pro-wrestling. Actually, he did and he talks to us about his children’s book, the art of wrestling and more!

He’s a world traveler, a Subway sandwich enthusiast, a podcaster and a filmmaker. But, most of all, Colt Cabana, 37, is a professional wrestler. Colt has been involved in the world of professional wrestling for close to 20 years, competing in rings all across the world (he recently announced on his successful The Art Of Wrestling podcast that he’s headed to China in April.) The Chicago native was one of the first major stars of Ring Of Honor and he returned to the promotion in 2009 following a brief stint with the WWE.

In addition to his podcast and his Wrestling Road Diaries documentary series, Colt has written his first children’s book, Wrestling Dreams. The Ring Of Honor commentator spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com about the book’s creation, his goals for 2018, and which actress (or actresses) he’d love to work with next time he’s in Hollywood.

“It was my friend Erica Weisz and I to put this together,” Colt tells HollywoodLife.com. “She is a children’s [book] illustrator, a book author and my best friend, who is her husband, is a dentist. So, she previously has put out a couple of other books and I think she thought it would be fun to cross promote these worlds. Because in the dentistry industry, [Erica’s husband] can help get the word out with his practice or whatever it might be and then, for wrestling, we kind of cross-pollinated our worlds.”

“So by the time she brought it to me and I was finished with it, it was probably a year and a half long process,” Colt added.” And it came out great. We are really proud and excited and everyone has been real happy with it. It has been so much fun to interact with the children. I would send out videos to kids who bought the book and then parents would send videos of them reading it and opening it and opening the packages so it has been a real nice fulfilling process so far.”

Colt is not the first wrestler to write a book, and he’s not the first to write a children’s book. Jerry “The King” Lawler and Mick Foley, two men Colt has worked with both in and out of the ring, published a Christmas book in 2000. Did Colt consult the “Hardcore Legend” or any other wrestler for advice before publishing Wrestling Dreams?

“Not really,” says Cold. “Erica is really in the business so she was good with all that kind of stuff and as far as my part in this it was just the story we wanted to tell and then there is some fun inside jokes within the book. That was what she needed from me and we put our heads together and developed this one story.”

With multiple installments of the Wrestling Road Diaries – including the latest, Wrestling Road Diaries 3: Funny Equals Money – does Colt expect a follow-up to Wrestling Dreams? “In a perfect world I think so,” he says, “but right now we are focusing on having this get out there. I have talked about some other friends and a few other people that are interesting to put out some other books so that is something to currently look forward to.”

Yet, as he says at the start of every episode of The Art of Wrestling, Colt is a professional wrestler. “I like to bring it all back to wrestling,” he says, adding that while he’s experimenting in all these different genres – films, books, podcasts, the random KFC commercial – he doesn’t want to lose the fans who have followed him from the beginning. “Whatever I do outside of the wrestling bubble, I just want to do it to bring more attention to the wrestling world.”

“So I think that anyone that knows me, or has known me for a very long time, [knows] is that I really champion the independent scene and underground circuit and I am a big believer in it. I think live, intimate wrestling is one of the best experiences. It is like seeing live theater or a live performance. Obviously, I have done documentaries and podcasts and I am doing more podcasting projects … I would like to do a lot more television and movies, which would be nice. But again that is only to bring back people to my world and that is the weird world of independent, underground wrestling.”

Speaking of television work, if Colt could have his pick, who would be his leading lady? “Oh I don’t know,” Colt tells HollywoodLife.com, after laughing at the question. “That is to much pressure. I like them all. But I am a big fan of funny women. Chelsea Peretti is one of my favorites. Natasha Leggero, Garfunkel and Oates. So maybe those four!”

Still, as Colt says, it all comes back to independent wrestling. With Ring Of Honor reaching new levels of popularity and many of its stars blowing up overseas by appearing with New Japan Pro Wrestling, it seems the independent scene (aka independent of the WWE) is the hot place to be. Yet, as Colt has seen, the indies still need a little help – “to have bigger platforms shine a light on this world” — in getting more eyes on their product.

“What the BBC and Vice did for Insane Championship Wrestling is a great example which really helped to solidify and blow that scene up in Glasgow,” Colt tells HollywoodLife.com, referencing Vice’s Rule Britannia documentary series and BBC1’s Insane Fight Club series. “ Stuff like that where they are not trying to change the idea but they are trying to put a better magnifying glass as opposed to NXT. I do think NXT has been good for the independent scene because people want to know where these guys came from but the wrestlers change when they go there so its always a different world. But I would like to see bigger platforms helping out independent wrestling.”

Speaking of changing, will Colt change things up in 2018? This year, his long-running podcast The Art Of Wrestling will undergo a format change, shifting from a one-on-one interview to a more audio vérité format that captures the life of the traveling professional wrestler. “You know, you always have to evolve in stuff like that,” he says.

“Luckily, I have been a full time professional wrestler for so long, which is kind of crazy on the independent scene because you only usually last a couple years. But, I have been at it since 1999 and its been my full time job since 2003,” he adds. “Which I believe is really respectable and I think to be able to do that since 2003 this whole time as I evolved and yeah. I have evolved with the media and the times and technology. You will see that with me going forward and that is really the only way to survive.”

Colt Cabana can be heard as one of the voices on ROH TV (check your local listings or learn how to watch on demand at by joining the HONOR CLUB at ROHWrestling.com) His book, Wrestling Dreams, is available via Amazon and at ColtMerch.com. Find out when Colt is coming to your town by checking his upcoming events at ColtCabana.com.

