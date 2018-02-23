Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Oddly Mad’ She Wasn’t Invited To Emily Ratajkowski’s Wedding After Liking All Her IG Pics

Chrissy Teigen is hilariously pissed off at Emily Ratajkowski for not getting invited to her surprise Feb. 23 wedding.

Our Chrissy Teigen laugh of the day comes to us at the expense of model Emily Ratajkowski‘s top secret wedding on Feb. 23. The actress/model showed off pics on her Instagram stories that she married her boyfriend of just a few weeks Sebastian Bear-McCland in a simple NYC courthouse ceremony. She was surrounded by a few close friends and Mrs. John Legend is upset that she didn’t get an invite. Especially since she’s liked many of the racy nearly nude photos that Em posts to her Instagram account. Hours after the news broke, Chrissy felt oddly slighted that she was left out of the nuptials.

The pregnant 32-year-old Twitter queen took to her account to write, “ I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to @ emrata ALSO, CONGRATS!!” followed by a ton of flame emojis to get her point across. I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to @ emrata ’s wedding even though we barely speak…like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some.” That brilliant comment netter her over 14K likes in under two hours time with people absolutely dying over how hilarious she is. Chrissy then added, “emrata ALSO, CONGRATS!!” followed by a ton of flame emojis to get her point across.

One fan asked her what more she could have done to score an invite and Chrissy responded that she didn’t know, but she did buy a wedding president for Em and her new husband. She tweeted “Love you guys, here’s a gift from me,” with a link to a site with free gift cards. Some of Chrissy’s followers even joked about the fact that the wedding was so sudden, as Emily and Sebastian were first spotted out together jut a few weeks ago after the I Feel Pretty star broke up with her boyfriend of three years just last month. “Don’t feel bad had it been 2 weeks ago the groom wouldn’t have been invited either,” one follower joked to Chrissy. I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to @emrata’s wedding even though we barely speak…like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2018

