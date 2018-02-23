Chris Rock Disses Chris Brown As A Bad Dad & He’s ‘Furious’ Over Harsh Childcare Jab

Chris Rock jokes about Chris Brown in his new Netflix special, and Breezy is not happy about it! A source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HL that he is ‘furious’ with the comedian.

Another day, another celebrity feud! In his new Netflix stand-up special, Chris Rock, 53, talks about how upset he is over the fact his custody judge is making him take pictures of his kids’ beds and the food in his fridge to prove he has beds and meals ready for them. In fact, he goes on to joke, “I’m Chris Rock, not Chris Brown.” Well, a source close to Chris Brown, 28, EXCLUSIVELY told us that the singer is furious with the comedian. “Chris is furious at Chris Rock over a diss in his latest stand-up special. Brown feels like Rock made a cheap comment about Brown not being a good father, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” our source said. “Brown can take a good joke, but he felt that Rock attacking his parenting was taking it too far. Insinuating Brown is a bad father who doesn’t provide for his daughter is the ultimate disrespect.”

When it comes down to it, Breezy believes that he is a great dad. “CB worships his daughter Royalty and treats her like the princess she is,” our source added. “Chris thinks Rock should focus on making more jokes about how he cheated on his wife and leave Brown’s family alone. This is not the first time Rock has dissed Brown, and CB is not going to forget about it either. Brown can’t wait until he runs into Rock again in person so he can settle the score.”

We reported earlier how Chris Brown apparently sent Rihanna a $30,000 diamond chain for her birthday, but that she refuses to wear it. However, according to a new report, the two exes still talk “all the time.” Click here to see pics of Chris Rock throughout the years!

