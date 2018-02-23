Chris Brown Sent Rihanna 30k Diamond Chain For Her 30th Birthday: Is Her BF Freaking Out?

Rihanna had a blinged-out bday thanks to her ex, Chris Brown! CB dropped 30k on a diamond chain for RiRi, and that’s not all! Here’s how her BF, Hassan Jameel feels!

If it wasn’t already evident that Chris Brown, 28, is still fawning over his ex, Rihanna, 30, let us put the icing on the cake for you. “Chris dropped thirty thousand on a diamond chain for Rihanna’s birthday,” on February 20, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. And, that’s not all — “He sent it over with 30 red roses,” the insider says, adding that RiRi actually enjoyed the gift. “Rihanna was happy he remembered her birthday, but she’s not going to wear the chain. — It’s not her style at all anymore. It’s something she would have worn back when they were together, but she’s a grown woman now and she’s changed.” Adding to the gifts, CB also sent RiRi a birthday message, via Instagram, where he posted a photo of her as a child.

While the gesture was sweet, let’s all remember that Rihanna is taken. She’s been quietly dating Saudi billionaire businessman and Toyota heir, Hassan Jameel. The source admits that RiRi was “open and honest” with Jameel about her ex’s unexpected birthday gift. “She showed him the chain and told him she was keeping it. He didn’t seem to care, he had a good laugh about the whole situation.” Therefore, Jameel wasn’t angry one bit, and as you could’ve guessed is just fine with RiRi. “Hassan has made it very clear that he doesn’t think much of Chris,” the insider reveals. “As far as he’s concerned it’s pretty pathetic that he’d still be sending gifts to Rihanna but he’s not stressing over it.”

As you may know Rihanna and CB have known each other since 2005, and didn’t admit to being in a relationship until 2008. The pair made headlines in 2009, when their romance came to an end after an argument between the two turned violent. Right after, photos of a bruised and swollen Rihanna made their way around the internet. Since 2009, the two singers have interacted on and off and collaborated on two tracks in 2012 — “Nobody’s Business,” and “Birthday Cake [Remix]”. However, never got back together.

As mentioned above, Rihanna is currently dating Hassan Jameel, although the pair has yet to confirm their romance. They were first romantically linked in June 2017 when they were photographed in each other’s arms amidst a make-out session at a private villa in Spain. RiRi and Jameel have kept their relationship under wraps ever since.

