All Of Carl’s Best & Worst Moments On ‘The Walking Dead’ Before Being Bit

As Carl’s life comes to a screeching halt on ‘The Walking Dead’, we’re taking a look back at all of the high’s and low’s he’s experienced while growing up in the apocalypse.

Sadly, it’s time for Carl to say his final goodbyes on The Walking Dead once season eight picks up again on Sunday, February 25. Portrayed by the incredible Chandler Riggs, 18, Carl has really been through the ringer over the course of eight seasons. Growing up in the zombie apocalypse could not have been easy, but in all honesty that was nothing compared to everything else he experienced. When we first met Carl he thought his father, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), was dead. Then we watched him get shot while admiring a gorgeous deer in the woods the way any little boy would if given the opportunity. And to think, things only got worse from there.

Here are the extreme lows: Carl having to put down his secondary father-figure, Shane, in season two. Not too much longer after that, Carl also had to put down his own mother, Lori, after the birth of Judith didn’t go very well in season three. Later that same season we learned that Carl was slowly but surely becoming a ruthless killer after he shot Jody, a young man from Woodbury who surrendered. In season four Carl was nearly raped by a group of maniacs, which led to one of Rick’s gnarliest kills when he ripped out a man’s throat with his bare teeth.

However, it wasn’t always all sad and bad for Carl. Lets not forget the iconic pudding scene in season four when we watched the little boy finally get to be, well… a little boy for a few minutes. In season seven Carl’s bond with “girlfriend” Enid (Katelyn Nacon) really strengthened, and we watched as the two not only shared their first kiss but also had fun on a roller skating date. This was exciting because, once again, we got to watch these kids just be kids for a few minutes despite everything happening around them. How about when Carl, fed up with Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) bull snuck into a Saviors truck and attempted to infiltrate the Sanctuary? It was a scary moment, sure, but he managed to kill two of Negan’s men and somehow survive spending a day with the villain.

