‘The Voice’ Sneak Peek: Blake Shelton Blocks Adam Levine During Amazing Blind Audition

Blake Shelton is ready to play! A 17-year-old’s incredible blind audition on ‘The Voice’ premiere brings out Blake’s competitive side, and he uses the new blocking feature for the first time!

Britton Buchanan hits the stage during the season 14 premiere of The Voice and performs a breathtaking rendition of Ray LaMontagne’s “Trouble.” He’s only 17 years old and has one memorable voice that the coaches love. Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton turn around early on in Britton’s performance, and Blake decides to use the new blocking feature on Adam Levine! This game-changer allows the coaches to “block” fellow coaches during the blind auditions so they’re unable to recruit the artist on their team. The thing is, the coaches only get to use their block once during the whole season! Blake’s not wasting any time pushing Adam’s button!

Britton, who hails from North Carolina, finishes his performance with Adam, Alicia, and Blake having turned their chairs around. New coach Kelly Clarkson sits this one out.When Adam realizes he’s been blocked, he’s not happy about it. He says the other coaches are “afraid” of him. Blake tries to act like he didn’t block Adam, but it’s written all over his face! Britton points out that he loves Adam’s “I Love L.A.” duet with Randy Newman, which makes Adam even more bummed about not being able to recruit Britton.

Since he can’t get Britton on his team, Adam says that Britton should be on Alicia’s team. Alicia gushes that Britton shows “so much honesty” when he sings, and there’s something so “genuine” about him. Blake praises Britton’s performance and says the reason he blocked Adam is because he wants Britton on his team! Who will Britton choose?

The Voice season 14 premieres Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC. The show will air on Mondays and Tuesdays.

