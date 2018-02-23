Kylie Jenner & Blac Chyna Reignite Feud With Sex Tape Jab & ‘Petty’ Travis Scott IG Follow

Yikes! Blac Chyna just followed Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott on Instagram, and we’ve got all the juicy details surrounding her decision!

Blac Chyna just went there! Just when you thought things were calming down between her and Kylie Jenner, the model followed Travis Scott on Instagram. Of course fans are living for Chy’s petty move, and we have reason to believe it was done out of spite. Following Blac’s shocking sex tape leak, The Shaderoom noticed the lip kit mogul liked a post that slammed Chyna’s “short film.” So shady, right? “Let the GAMES BEGN,” one fan commented under the post. And for those of you wondering if Kylie’s baby daddy followed back, the answer is no. It’s clear he wants no parts in their feud, and we don’t blame him.

Kylie’s shady like couldn’t have come at a more awkward time. As we previously reported, Blac is under the impression that the Kardashians are responsible for her sex tape leak. “Blac suspects that Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], or someone inside the Kardashian family is somehow involved in the latest batch of sex tape leaks and Blac is furious. Blac is totally paranoid right now, and feels like she is under attack with all these violations of her privacy. She has regretted ever getting involved with Rob [Kardashian] and the Kardashian family since they day they broke up,” a source close to Blac tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Nevertheless, Kylie and Chyna’s beef goes way back. Their relationship hasn’t been the same since Kylie dated Chyna’s ex-fiancée and baby daddy Tyga in 2015. However, their feud seemed to die down after Chyna and Rob welcomed their first child together– Dream Kardashian. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last long, which ultimately reignited the Kardashian feud. It’s gotten so bad that even Blac Chyna’s mom has stepped in.

Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni was not happy after hearing that Kylie, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian were all expecting. “Are they competing with Chyna and with Dream? Well, I don’t know how the f*** that could be because… let me do the math. They’re all sisters. They be together every day making millions of dollars from fans. So they’re all going to get fresh nannies for three new babies that nobody’s going to have time for anyway. Why do all that when y’all just had Dream. Dream is the only Kardashian so I guess the other families would want another baby,” Tokyo said. When will it all end?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis Scott will follow Blac Chyna back on Instagram? Let us know your thoughts below!