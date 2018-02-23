Blac Chyna Suspects The Kardashians Are Behind Sex Tapes Leaks: They’re Trying To Ruin My Life

Blac Chyna is determined to get to the bottom of her sex tape leak. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the model thinks the Kardashians are responsible.

Blac Chyna, 29, made headlines on Feb. 19, after her shocking NSFW sex tape hit the internet. And although she claims she didn’t leak it herself, she now has an idea of who did. “Blac suspects that Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], or someone inside the Kardashian family is somehow involved in the latest batch of sex tape leaks and Blac is furious. Blac is totally paranoid right now, and feels like she is under attack with all these violations of her privacy. She has regretted ever getting involved with Rob [Kardashian] and the Kardashian family since they day they broke up,” a source close to Blac tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. These are some pretty strong allegations, right? After all, the man in the tape, Blac’s ex Meechie, claims he didn’t even have a copy, so it’s crazy to think about how the Kardashians got their hands on it.

Nevertheless, we can understand Blac’s frustration. Things between her and the KUWTK family haven’t been good since the end of her show Rob & Chyna. “Blac feels like Kris has been trying to ruin her life by canceling her show and blocking other opportunities for her ever since things ended poorly with Rob. Now, Blac can’t help but think that Kris is somehow responsible for the latest sex tape leaks. Blac is irate over everything and wishes the Kardashian’s would stop making her life difficult,” our source continued. Poor Chy!

Of course it’s sad that Blac and the Kardashians can’t get along, but we find comfort in how loving they are with Blac and Rob’s daughter Dream Kardashian. As we previously reported, Rob shared an adorable pic of Dream with Kim’s daughter North West. The cousins were showing each other a lot of love, and we can’t get over the cuteness. It gives us hope that maybe one day, they will all get along. Until then, we hope Blac figures out how that tape leaked.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Kardashians leaked Blac Chyna’s sex tape? Let us know your thoughts below!