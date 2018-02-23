Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Pack On The PDA With Hot & Heavy Kissing On Mexico Vacation

While on a vacation in Mexico, Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick heated things up with a steamy make-out session! Find out about their romantic getaway here!

It looks like this new relationship is still going strong! Aaron Rodgers, 34, and Danica Patrick, 35, were spotted getting hot and heavy south of the border as the two enjoyed the sun, and each other’s company, at a luxurious resort on a beach town in Mexico. The pair were spotted kissing, cuddling and holding hands in their second public PDA session together. Spread out over a lounge chair on the sand, the two seemed absolutely inseparable. Danica also posted a picture of her doing a handstand, presumably while she was on vacation with Aaron — he might have even taken the picture himself! You can check out her Instagram pic below. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF AARON AND DANICA’S PDA SESSION.

We reported earlier how Aaron was spotted giving Danica a huge kiss before her last and final Daytona 500. Since the couple started dating two months ago, this was the first time they were seen getting affectionate, which is a big step in the early stages of a relationship! It’s even more of a milestone considering how important her final NASCAR race was for her.

Previously, the pair was seen enjoying a dinner together at the Mexican Mission restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, along with a few friends. While they didn’t exhibit any PDA then, their relationship has since been confirmed with all these instances of the two showing their affection while out and about in public. Click here to see pics of Aaron Rodgers throughout the years!

🌅🧘🏻‍♀️🕉 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:39am PST

