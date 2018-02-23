Winter Olympics: Chloe Kim’s Gold, USA Women’s Hockey Win & More Of The Best Moments

The 2018 Winter Olympics will go down as one of the most exciting games ever! From Shaun White’s comeback to Lindsey Vonn’s tearful last run, check out all the highlights.

As with every installment of the Winter Olympics, the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea were full of joy and heartbreak. For the United States, one of its biggest moments came out on the hockey rink. While the men’s hockey team got eliminated in the quarterfinals, the women did something they haven’t been able to do since 1998: beat Canada. Thanks to Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s deke in the sixth round of the shootout and goalie Maddie Rooney acting like a brick wall, the American women snapped Canada’s gold-medal streak.

“I can’t think about anything except pure pride, excitement, and honor for our team,” Meghan Duggan, the US team’s captain told the IIHF, per NBC. “A lot of us have wanted this since we saw the 1998 team win 20 years ago. To have this experience together, to represent our country is the greatest honor in the world. It’s one of the greatest days of all of our lives.”

Chloe Kim, 17, wasn’t even alive the last time the United States women won gold at the Olympics. The teenage snowboard sensation’s Olympic debut was what everyone thought it would be: golden. Her first run in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe practically won her the gold, but it was her second run that made everyone stop in their tracks. She became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080 tricks in Olympics competition, sending a message that she is the present and future of snowboarding.

On the ice, Russia – or the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” – took the gold and silver in the women’s figure skating competition, thanks to the amazing display of 15-year-old Alina Zagitova. She just barely beat Evgenia Medvedeva, 18, to take the gold, but both women left audiences stunned by their amazing talent. Similarly, fans went wild when Canadians Tessa Virtue, 28, and Scott Moir, 30, won gold with their sizzling (and gold-winning) ice dancing routine.

Lindsey Vonn, 33, one of the greatest athletes to ever strap on a pair of skis, ended her Olympic career with a bronze medal and tears. After finishing third in the Women’s Downhill, the iconic athlete said she had no regrets. “I’m very happy. It was tough to contemplate this being my last Olympic downhill race,” she said. “I struggled to keep the emotions together. But I’m proud of my performance.”

HollywoodLifers, check out all the highlights in the gallery above.